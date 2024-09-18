Luxor’s FANTASY is Celebrating 25 years of Showmanship and Seduction

In a city known for restless reinvention, FANTASY: The Strip’s Sexiest Tease has remained a fun, quintessentially Las Vegas constant. Celebrating its 25th anniversary at the iconic Luxor Hotel & Casino in October, this only-in-Vegas experience is a nuanced, tasteful showgirl revue that goes beyond sensuality to create an ultra-glamorous dance, music and comedy spectacular.

“We make this show very user-friendly, just to have a good-time escape,” said FANTASY’S effervescent, Emmy Award-winning creator/producer Anita Mann. ‘The way I look at it, every night is opening night, and every single audience is a new audience, so I keep it fresh.”

(Oscar Pizaro)

Originally called Midnight Fantasy, Mann’s brainchild was initially scheduled for just a five-month run. It began as a midnight show that had a loose storyline and included novelty guest performers, but when it became the main attraction at the Luxor’s Atrium Showroom, FANTASY shifted its focus to the world-class talents of its core cast. It has since regularly won Las Vegas Review-Journal “Best of Las Vegas” awards across multiple categories.

“I was able to visit Vegas in the 1950s with my parents. I saw the [musical revue] shows at The Dunes and just thought they were spectacular,” recalled Mann, a former dancer whose choreography career was launched by Elvis Presley. “My dream was to continue the concept of showgirls in Vegas but with an updated, more contemporary spin and more dancing.”

Today, FANTASY comprises eight dancers, a singing host and an aerialist. Its 15 acts do include topless segments, but the lavish production is never crude or X-rated. It’s a fast-paced 18-plus revue in an intimate 350-seat showroom with all genders represented in its audiences.

“The show is really for couples,” said Mann. “But we also get a lot of singles; we get bachelor parties and bachelorette parties … we had somebody a few weeks ago who had just turned eighteen and came with his parents.”

(Oscar Pizaro)

This year, around half of the show is being reimagined to coincide with its 25th anniversary, including new routines by Taylor Swift/La La Land choreographer Mandy Moore; Dancing With The Stars winners Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson; Yesi Burgess, who’s worked with Kylie Minogue and Jason Derulo; celebrated music production team District 78; and former Michael Jackson dancer Cris Judd.

With eight weekly performances, FANTASY comprises a rotating cast helmed by host Lorena Peril, who marries her mesmerizing moves and vocal prowess to create an innate connection with crowds. It says much about Mann’s passion for her cast that Peril has been aboard since 2010, while co-producer Mariah Nieslanik is also a dancer on the show, as is its performance director, Ashton Bray. Executive producer Beverly Jeanne goes all the way back to dancing alongside Mann in 1980s TV staple Solid Gold. Shannon Hammitt, who started as Anita’s executive assistant at Anita Mann Productions, is now director of marketing and media for the company.

Singer and ‘FANTASY’ cast member Lorena Peril performs. (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for FANTASY: The Strip’s Sexiest Tease)

“One of the big reasons for the show’s staying power is that we have an incredibly wonderful cast that just love what they’re doing,” Mann explained.

Conveniently located between the Excalibur and Mandalay Bay hotels and near Allegiant Stadium, the landmark, pyramid-shaped Luxor is an oasis of Vegas hospitality which straddles “Old Vegas” spirit and the city’s luxury-leaning contemporary aura. With tickets starting at just $39.95, FANTASY leaves guests with plenty in their budget for the property’s array of dining, gambling and other entertainment options, which include Blue Man Group and Carrot Top.

Mann, who still personally oversees FANTASY auditions, has ensured that her cast is not only incredibly talented but also has a genuine passion for both performing and for interacting with audiences. Each show includes a free meet-and-greet with dancers and, for $65, a half-hour pre-show VIP experience which includes a backstage tour hosted by members of the cast and a souvenir bag.

“I look for an entertainer when they walk in [to auditions],” said Mann. “I like the women to be real and joyful – I want it to have real panache and personality!”

FANTASY: The Strip’s Sexiest Tease will mark its 25 years with a celebration on Oct. 16, which will include Mann and her show receiving a Key to the Las Vegas Strip at the “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign. In recognition of the production’s longevity and ongoing success, Clark County will also declare Oct. 16 “FANTASY Day.” Mann said they’ll be offering themed promotions, including $25 and 25% discounts as a way to give back to FANTASY’s loyal fans.

“I’m kind of in shock, but thrilled,” she said of the occasion. “We just took it one contract at a time, but I have always loved to create uplifting dancing with excitement and talented women.”

-Paul Rogers

