For a Winter Escape – Meet Italy’s Lake Iseo

So often, travelers think of Europe – especially Southern Europe and the Mediterranean – as a purely summertime destination. Unfortunately, summer in coastal and mountain paradises of countries like Greece, Spain or Italy come with something that many travelers may not want: crowds.

For example, when planning a trip to Italy, Lake Como immediately comes to mind as a top-tier destination. However, over-tourism has made the destination less appealing to visitors each year. Even winter travelers will find that the destination is so well known that resorts will be booked up, prices will be higher and lines for attractions, food and shopping will be longer.

Nestled in the same Lombardy region and sandwiched between Lake Como and Lake Garda is a hidden gem – Lake Iseo. If you’re in search of a quieter yet equally enchanting Italian experience, Lake Iseo might just be your perfect match. Lake Iseo is in Northern Italy, near the cities of Brescia and Bergamo, so it shares the same Alpine landscapes as the other beautiful lakes and offers many of the same attractions.

An Outdoor Paradise

Lake Iseo is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts and has a wide range of parks and nature reserves. From the ancient rock formations at Fossil Lakes Park to the terraced meadows of Tinazzo Gorge Park, home to deer, badgers and bird species, the lake’s surroundings are perfect for nature lovers.

For those who love winter activities, the mountainous surroundings of the lake attract snowshoers from around the world. A popular route is to the Magnolini Hut (Rifugio Magnolini) the gateway to ascending alpine Monte Alto. It can be reached along a path that in the beginning goes up the Valle di Supine and then climbs along the southwest slopes of the mountain, between cheese huts and views of Lake Iseo.

Of course, the lakeshore, like many lakeside locations in Lombardy, gets erratic precipitation so you will never find yourself entirely snowbound – instead, you can enjoy the expansive snow-capped mountain views while not being frozen in place.

Boating enthusiasts can embark on motorboat and ferryboat tours to explore the lake and its surroundings, both day and night and year-round, even during the winter months (but bundle up!). A standout location to travel to is Monte Isola, Europe’s largest lake island, with lush chestnut groves and a charming fishing village. South of Monte Isola lies Sao Paulo Island, which was once a Franciscan convent.

A Place in History

For history enthusiasts and art lovers, Lake Iseo is home to a superabundance of churches, sanctuaries, castles and museums – in fact, there are eight museums, over 100 churches, 38 historic buildings, eight archaeological sites and 16 cultural trails, all awaiting exploration. Medieval towns and quaint fishing villages line the lake’s shores and offer amazing cuisine year-round, including, of course, fresh seafood.

So, while Lake Como may capture the spotlight, Lake Iseo remains a hidden treasure. Before the crowds catch on, consider Lake Iseo for your next getaway in Italy.

-AJ Moutra

