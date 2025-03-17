Plan Your Perfect Pismo Beach Getaway

Pismo Beach is calling, and this spring is packed with exciting events celebrating our coastal beauty, culinary excellence, and marine conservation. Whether you’re a foodie, a wine lover or an ocean enthusiast, there’s something for you.

A Splash of Wine & Whales - March 14-15, 2025

Celebrate the ocean and its magnificent wildlife at A Splash of Wine & Whales, a weekend of education, wine and community.

Sunset Sand Art at the Pier - March 14

Watch local artist Avery create a breathtaking sand mural at Pismo Beach Pier, paying tribute to the whales that migrate along our coast.

Beach Cleanup & Conservation Talk - March 15, 10 a.m.

Join the Pismo Beach CVB and whale expert Adam Ernster for a morning of stewardship. Enjoy coffee, donuts and great company as we help keep our beaches pristine.

A Splash of Wine & Whales: A Celebration of Stewardship - March 15, 6-9 p.m.

Sip fine local wines, enjoy ocean-inspired art and learn from marine conservation experts. The evening features a panel discussion with scientists and naturalists, plus a keynote by Adam Ernster, who will share incredible whale footage and insights. 100 percent of ticket proceeds benefit the Santa Barbara Channel Whale Heritage Area. Get your tickets now.

Taste of Pismo - April 26, 2025

Food and wine lovers, this one’s for you. The 20th annual Taste of Pismo is the premier culinary, wine and beer event on the Central Coast. Sip and savor by the sea while enjoying gourmet bites crafted by the region’s top chefs and exceptional wines, brews, and spirits - all with the stunning Pacific Ocean as your backdrop. Attendees will help crown winners in the “Best of” categories, including top winery, brewery, distillery and chef. General admission is $125 per person, and VIP tables for eight are available for $1,350. This exclusive event sells out fast, so secure your tickets today. This is a 21-and-over event, and no pets or children are allowed.

With so much to experience, now is the time to plan your Pismo Beach escape. Book your stay now and take advantage of exclusive lodging specials to make the most of your visit. experiencepismobeach.com/placesto- stay/deals.