Lake Tahoe’s South Shore: A Spring-Time Revelation

If you thought Lake Tahoe’s South Shore couldn’t get more beautiful (and fun and awesome) than it already is, wait until you see it in the spring.

Warmer spring weather means nature awakens from its winter slumber, bringing booming waterfalls and blooming wildflowers with it. Spring means the activities shift from beanies and boards to boots and boats. And the lively mountain-town opens its doors and windows, lets in the fresh air and collectively shifts to an après ski season...as in there’s tons to do here after the snow melts and the skis are packed up for the year.

The Great Outdoors are Greater

Spring on the South Shore is the ultimate “best of both worlds” season.

For those looking to take a few more runs down the snowy slopes, the spring skiing is one-of-a-kind.

Think first tracks with the glistening lake in the distance while not having to be bundled up for winter’s chill. It’s glorious.

It’s also prime hiking and biking season -- just be ready to shift gears to sight-seeing because beautiful waterfalls and wildflowers are almost always nearby. The Upper and Lower Eagle Falls, Horsetail Falls and Lower Glen Alpine Lake Falls are but a few of the many waterfalls one can hike to. And if you’re looking for some spring color, there are wildflower-painted hikes in every region, from lakeside strolls to upper elevation climbs.

And not all outdoor adventures have to be on land. Spring is a great time to get back out on the water via kayak or stand-up paddleboard. Travel tip: There’s nothing like a morning paddle on Lake Tahoe -- the surroundings are calm, the air is cool and, if you time it right, it can feel like you have the entire lake to yourself.

Go From “Awe” to “Ahh”

Speaking of things to yourself, there are plenty of ways to add a little you-time to your Tahoe time.

First off, relaxing on the South Shore can be as simple as sitting and enjoying the natural views all around you -- be it with a morning cup of coffee with your feet in the sand or from a porch, balcony or room window. There are also world-class spas, yoga on the beach, chill coffee shops and so many other ways to wind down and find your South Shore Chi. Relaxation comes in many forms; and with the backdrop of majestic mountains and the clear blue lake, it isn’t very difficult to find.

Tons of Local Flavor

This time of year also means the local area comes to life with tons to see, do and experience. From boutique shops to bars, pubs and restaurants -- ranging from quick-bite eateries to celebrity-owned hot spots and gourmet dining with a view -- if you need a break from the outdoors, the South Shore’s local flavor is as plentiful as the wildflowers. There’s even a beer trail.

And don’t forget about the year-round calendar of Altitude & Awe Events, ranging from professional sports to live music to food festivals. Yet another way to experience the local charm.

It’s never a bad time to visit the South Shore. But there’s something extra special about Tahoe in the spring. The weather is ideal and it’s the perfect combination of adventure and beauty.

It’s all-around awesome. Or, as the locals say, it’s full of Awe and then Some.

To start planning your spring South Shore vacation, go to VisitLakeTahoe.com.