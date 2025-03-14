O‘ahu – The People. The Place.

Credit: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority (HTA)

The Hawaiian Islands are like nowhere else – and sharing the values of our people and encouraging visitors to experience a unique culture is what makes this place so special. On the island of O‘ahu it’s not just the place – it’s the people that make this island so unique, beautiful and worth experiencing.

Stay at one the best places along the famous Waikīkī coastline for an unforgettable experience with these amazing locations and offers.

1 / 4 Photo by Queen Kapi‘olani Hotel 2 / 4 Photo by Queen Kapi‘olani Hotel 3 / 4 Photo by Queen Kapi‘olani Hotel 4 / 4 Photo by Queen Kapi‘olani Hotel

Queen Kapi‘olani Hotel

Spring into adventure and relaxation at the Queen Kapiʻolani Hotel, where paradise meets comfort in Waikīkī! You can make your dream getaway a reality and save when you book using our Spring Escape promotion, offering up to 40% off our flexible rates, plus 50% off parking and hospitality fees (a $50 daily value).

Begin making lifetime memories from the moment you step into our open-air lobby filled with iconic island art and warm hospitality. Then, let the gentle tropical breezes sweep your worries away as you surrender to the captivating rhythm of island life. No need to set your alarm; just wake up when the glorious sun rises over the horizon. Then, head downstairs for an island-inspired meal made with locally sourced ingredients, or grab a cup of locally roasted coffee from our exceptional café.

The clear blue sky is the limit as you rediscover the adventurer within you. Our convenient location at the edge of Waikīkī makes it easy to experience the island’s many attractions. Whether you join a circle-island tour or rent a car for custom itineraries, you can discover all that Oʻahu has to offer.

After your exciting day, return to Queen Kapiʻolani Hotel to enjoy our wide array of onsite amenities. Our picturesque third-floor lānai offers world-class dining, refreshing handcrafted cocktails, a sunny pool deck and unsurpassed views of Diamond Head. You’ll also find the beautiful shores of Waikīkī Beach just steps away. Isn’t it time to experience springtime bliss in paradise?

Learn More

1 / 4 Photo by Waikīkī Malia 2 / 4 Photo by Waikīkī Malia 3 / 4 Photo by Waikīkī Malia 4 / 4 Photo by Waikīkī Malia

Experience the Heart of Waikīkī

Discover the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and authentic Hawaiian hospitality at Waikīkī Malia. Located in the heart of Waikīkī, just steps from world-famous beaches, shopping and dining, our locally owned and operated hotel offers a welcoming retreat for travelers seeking an unforgettable island experience.

Whether you’re here for adventure or relaxation, Waikīkī Malia provides well-appointed rooms and suites designed for comfort, including options with kitchenettes for extended stays. Enjoy thoughtful amenities like a 24-hour fitness center, an inviting open-air courtyard, and easy access to Waikīkī’s top attractions.

Our central location puts you within easy reach of iconic spots like Duke Kahanamoku Beach, International Market Place and Kapiʻolani Park. Plus, with our aloha spirit of hospitality, you’ll feel right at home from the moment you arrive.

Plan ahead and save! Book with our Advance Purchase promotion and enjoy exclusive discounts on your stay when you reserve in advance.

Whether you’re visiting for a weekend getaway or an extended stay, make Waikīkī Malia your home base for exploring the best of O‘ahu.

Learn More

1 / 4 Photo by Prince Waikiki 2 / 4 Photo by Prince Waikīkī 3 / 4 Photo by Prince Waikiki 4 / 4 Photo by Prince Waikiki

Prince Waikīkī

Experience Prince Waikīkī, a Four-Diamond oceanfront hotel with all ocean view rooms and consistently recognized in travel awards. Guests will delight in spacious guestrooms and suites with floor-to-ceiling ocean views, and expansive bathrooms with separate shower and soaking tub. Prince Waikīkī’s highest floors offer Club Rooms featuring unmatched ocean views and a private oceanfront Club Lounge featuring all day dining, wine and beer on tap and personalized concierge services.

Prince Waikīkī’s signature 100 Sails Restaurant & Bar offers award-winning island cuisine and oceanfront marina views. Enjoy options from delectable tapas with craft cocktails or Sunday brunch buffet with mouthwatering mimosas.

Take a dip in our iconic oceanfront infinity pool offering the best views of Waikīkī’s Friday night fireworks and breathtaking sunsets. Experience refreshing cocktails and casual dining at Hinana Bar, our open-air pool bar. Plus, enjoy live local music and DJ sessions every week.

Prince Waikīkī also features the Hawaiʻi Prince Golf Club, O‘ahu’s only golf course with three interchangeable nines designed by Arnold Palmer and Ed Seay. Featuring a driving range, Mateflex tennis courts and Bird of Paradise restaurant, guests can enjoy these facilities all day for a discounted rate.

Located near Ala Moana Beach Park and Ala Moana Shopping Center, the world’s largest open-air mall, guests have a plethora of activities to enjoy. As a guest of Prince Waikīkī, you’ll receive unlimited complimentary access to the Honolulu Museum of Art and Bishop Museum, discounted access on the Waikīkī Trolley Green Line, complimentary fitness classes and so much more.

Learn More

