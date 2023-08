Explore Highland Park with Villa’s Tacos, Alaina Castillo and more | L.A. Times F.A.M., Ep. 1

In the first episode of L.A. Times F.A.M., travel back in time to Villa’s Tacos’ original backyard pop-up in Highland Park, before the award-winning restaurant found its permanent home on North Figueroa Street. While you enjoy the guac that’s never extra, dive into the history of the taco shop named one of The 101 Best Restaurants in L.A., bliss out to Alaina Castillo’s song “Indica” and vibe with Paolina Acuña-Gonzalez’s poem “Ingenue.” DIRECTED BY: CARLOS LÓPEZ ESTRADA CREATED AND WRITTEN BY: POETIC MARCUS JAMES HANNA HARRIS MARQUESHA BABERS GORDON IP ANNA OSUNA CARLOS LÓPEZ ESTRADA PRODUCTION COMPANY - OBSIDIAN EXECUTIVE PRODUCER - DOUG KLINGER HEAD OF PRODUCTION - ANNA HEINRICH SUPERVISING PRODUCER - SAMMI FARBER PRODUCER - CALLIE SCHUTTERA PRODUCTION MANAGER - GABRIELA LEDESMA FOR LA TIMES STUDIOS EXECUTIVE PRODUCER - JAMIE NOVOGROD EXECUTIVE IN CHARGE OF PRODUCTION - DENISE CALLAHAN PRODUCER - KEVIN HAULIHAN POST-PRODUCTION SUPERVISOR & ONLINE - PATRICK STEWARD EDITOR - ANDY VINER ASSISTANT EDITOR - ANDRÉS ORELLANA EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR - BRANDON SIDES PRODUCT MARKETING - KAYLA BELL GRAPHIC DESIGN - DAVID JACOBSEN & DALLAS STEINBERGER BEHIND-THE-SCENES SHOOTER - JOEY LARSON LOS ANGELES TIMES EXECUTIVE EDITOR - KEVIN MERIDA LOS ANGELES TIMES MANAGING EDITOR AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT LA TIMES STUDIOS - SHANI HILTON LOS ANGELES TIMES DEPUTY MANAGING EDITOR AND VICE PRESIDENT LA TIMES STUDIOS - SHARON MATTHEWS LOS ANGELES TIMES ASSOCIATE EDITOR - JOHN MCCUTCHEN DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY - PATRICK JONES EDITOR - SEBASTIAN ZOTOFF PRODUCTION DESIGNER - EMMY EVES ART DIRECTOR - LAURA BARR-JON SOUND MIXER/DESIGNER - CARY DANIELS HOST - VICTOR VILLA POET - ALAINA CASTILLO POET - PAOLINA ACUÑA-GONZALEZ BASSIST - NICOLE ROW PERCUSSIONIST - LILLIANA DE LOS REYES GUITARIST - DESTINY PETREL VIOLINIST - MEGAN SHUNG CELLIST - JACOB SZEKELY VOICEOVER - PAOLINA ACUÑA-GONZALEZ CAMERA OPERATOR - JUSTIN DANZANSKY CAMERA UTILITY - JOSE MENDOZA POEM MUSIC COMPOSER - JOHN SNYDER MUSICAL DIRECTOR - SIMON TELLIER COLORIST - JACOB MCKEE PRODUCTION MANAGER - VERO KOMPALIC OBSIDIAN COORDINATOR - PHOEBE LOEW PRODUCTION ASSISTANT - SLAVA MAKAROV PRODUCTION ASSISTANT - GRACE RICHARDSON DIRECTOR’S ASSISTANT - PATTY MARTINEZ DESIGN AND ANIMATION BY - BASA DESIGN - LUIS SAFAH DIEGO HUACUJA T ANIMATION - ALBERTO BALA EDUORDO MOYA LINE PRODUCER - MELISSA LÓPEZ LEY CREATIVE DIRECTION - DIEGO HUACUJA T SPECIAL THANKS TO - JUGOS AZTECA JD ARTISAN THE FLOWER THING FILM LA SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE VIDEOS AND NEWS https://www.latimes.com/subscription LET’S CONNECT: Facebook ►Twitter ► https://twitter.com/LATimes Instagram ► https://www.instagram.com/latimes