Social media incubator #SocialChats for the second time has partnered with fashion labels to create a coloring book in conjunction with New York Fashion Week. Exclusive fashion sketches from DKNY, Marchesa, J. Mendel, Narciso Rodriguez, Christian Siriano and Altuzarra were used in the coloring book that the Art of Elysium children's charity is distributing to hospitalized youngsters who aspire to become designers.