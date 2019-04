If you're going to Coachella, pack a few must-haves to stay comfy and stylish. First check out www.coachella.com/festival-info to see what's OK to bring and what's verboten. For instance, a water bottle is OK; a camel pack isn't. A small beach towel gets a thumbs up; a blanket is a no-no. Here are some of our favorite things for a weekend in the sun. -- Jenn Harris