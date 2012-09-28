Leather essentials

Motorcycle jackets and leather pants aren't just for biker chicks. Luxe all-weather leather jackets, ultra-skinny leather pants and colored leathers are making their way into everyday wardrobes this season. And the trend looks as if it will continue. Leather pieces in the form of boxy dresses, sleek vests and knee-grazing peplum skirts were seen on the spring runways at Alexander Wang, Derek Lam, DKNY, Marissa Webb and Tracy Reese. Here are a few pieces to consider adding to your fall wardrobe. -- Jenn Harris