Finalist: Perica Bell

Managing Director/Head of Originations, Community Development Finance

Union Bank

Perica Bell’s career has focused on financing and building successful real estate projects, providing value to external shareholders and creating attainable, affordable housing for low/moderate income residents. Today, within the Real Estate Industries Group at Union Bank, she leads the administration of Community Development Finance’s (CDF) originations activities throughout the bank’s footprint. Bell was promoted to this role earlier in 2021, a reflection of her being an instrumental leader and contributor to the success of the CDF team within Union Bank over the past 11 years.