LA Times Today: A nontraditional Thanksgiving meal plan

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

In this nontraditional year, as we plan for Thanksgiving, the L.A. Times food section has ideas for everyone.



L.A. Times food writer Ben Mims joined us with some new twists on traditional favorites.