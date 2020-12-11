LA Times Today: One woman’s mission to diversify the wine industry

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

This year a spotlight has been shone on racial inequities, including those in business, across the United States.



And one woman is hoping to diversify the wine industry through education.



Co-founder of industry sessions Jirka Jireh joined us on LA Times Today with more.