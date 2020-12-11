Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 06:03
LA Times Today: One woman’s mission to diversify the wine industry
Share
Food

LA Times Today: One woman’s mission to diversify the wine industry

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
This year a spotlight has been shone on racial inequities, including those in business, across the United States.

And one woman is hoping to diversify the wine industry through education.

Co-founder of industry sessions Jirka Jireh joined us on LA Times Today with more.
Food