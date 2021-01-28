LA Times Today: Boyle Heights’ Brooklyn Ave Pizza Co.

During the first half of the 20th century, Boyle Heights was L.A.’s great melting pot and Brooklyn Avenue - now known as Cesar Chavez Avenue - was the neighborhood’s beating heart.



Now, a new pizzeria has opened and pays homage to the neighborhood’s vibrant past.