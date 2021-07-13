LA Times Today: Wolfgang Puck on ‘Wolfgang’ and the legacy of Chef Mark Peel
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
He’s one of the most well-known names in the culinary world: Wolfgang Puck.
And now the celebrity chef and restaurateur is sharing how it all started in a new documentary about his life—which includes appearances by his friend and fellow chef the late Mark Peel, who along with Puck, helped define California cuisine.
Wolfgang joined us to talk about it all.
And now the celebrity chef and restaurateur is sharing how it all started in a new documentary about his life—which includes appearances by his friend and fellow chef the late Mark Peel, who along with Puck, helped define California cuisine.
Wolfgang joined us to talk about it all.