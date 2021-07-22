LA Times Today: The L.A. invasion of the Las Vegas Strip
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Los Angeles chefs and restaurateurs hoping to expand their empires have set their sights on Las Vegas.
L.A. Times food columnist Jenn Harris shared all the new Vegas restaurants with L.A. roots.
L.A. Times food columnist Jenn Harris shared all the new Vegas restaurants with L.A. roots.