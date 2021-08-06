LA Times Today: Lucky Bird spreads its wings

Of all the businesses battered by the pandemic, few have suffered as much as the restaurant industry.



Since the first pandemic shutdown in March 2020, nearly a third of California’s restaurants permanently closed and nearly two thirds of the state’s restaurant workers at least temporarily lost their jobs.



But there are signs of hope. A case, or a bucket, in point: Local favorite Lucky Bird has not only survived, it is now spreading its wings thanks to an unexpected angel.