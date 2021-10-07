LA Times Today: Food Bowl kicks off with L.A. premiere of “Man in the Field: The Life and Art of Jim Denevan”

It’s a not-so-secret recipe anymore—a perfect blend of visual and culinary arts, enhanced by a dash of human connection.



Chef and artist Jim Denevan has held his “Outstanding in the Field” dinners in all 50 states and 18 countries.



And now, the artist and his moveable feasts are the focus of a new documentary, “Man in the Field,” by filmmaker Patrick Trefz. Patrick and Jim joined us to preview the doc.