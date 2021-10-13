LA Times Today: Experience DineLA

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

DineLA restaurant week is in full swing. More than 250 L.A. restaurants are offering lunch and dinner specials through this Friday.



We visited two participating Mexican restaurants, Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks and Tallula’s in Santa Monica.