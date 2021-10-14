LA Times Today: Hollywood’s Wattle’s Farm community garden is setting for L.A. Times Food Bowl event

This past weekend, the L.A. Times Food Bowl partnered with the world-famous, farm-focused, dining experience “Outstanding in the Field"to host a dinner for 125 people at Wattle’s Farm, a community garden right in the heart of Hollywood.