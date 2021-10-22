LA Times Today: Ceci’s Gastronomia

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Ceci’s Gastronomia in Silver Lake sells pre-cooked meals inspired by Italian grandmothers.



Francesco and Francesca, the Italian couple behind the cozy new marketplace, are offering some of their favorite Italian comfort food to L.A. folks on the go.