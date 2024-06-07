LA Times Today: Would you pay $400 for this designer pineapple?

A growing trend of luxury fruit has consumers paying hundreds of dollars to get a taste of new and rare produce. Fruit lovers, chefs and influencers are racing to get their hands on products like the rubyglow pineapple, which sold out at $400 a pop.



L.A. Times staff writer Cindy Carcamo brought Lisa McRee the story.