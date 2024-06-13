LA Times Today: When is it OK to pick someone else’s fruit tree? We asked and sparked a tense debate

To pick or not to pick? That is the question that has sparked one of the fiercest debates across the city. L.A. Times feature writer Jeanette Marantos asked readers a simple question: “When is it ok to pick someone else’s fruit trees?” More than 800 people weighed in. Are fruit trees a sidewalk buffet or other people’s property?



Jeanette joined Lisa McRee with the story.