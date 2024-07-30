LA Times Today: Watching ‘The Bear’? Here’s where to find a taste of Chicago around L.A.

“The Bear,” a hit gastronomic series on Hulu, is luring us in again with season three of passionate characters, story development and delicious food! If the show has you longing for the taste of Chicago, you’re not alone!



L.A. Times food writer Stephanie Breijo scoured the Southland for Chicago classics and spins on the classics. She shared the best places serving deep dish pizza, Chicago dogs and Italian beef sandwiches.