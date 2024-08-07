LA Times Today: Here are the new Michelin stars in L.A., according to the California 2024 guide

It’s one of the most prestigious honors in the culinary world – the Michelin star. Last night, Southern California captured a bevy of them.



L.A. Times food writer Stephanie Breijo stayed up late to bring us the results from last night’s awards.