LA Times Today: Bill Addison’s list of best tacos in L.A.

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Tacos are a staple of Los Angeles cuisine. From sidewalk stands to restaurants on the Michelin Guide, there are thousands of places to grab a taco in our city. But where are the best tacos in Los Angeles?



L.A. Times food critic Bill Addison shared his favorites.