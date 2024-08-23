LA Times Today: The perfect pie dough with Apple TV+’s “Lessons in Chemistry” food consultant

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

In the hit series, “Lessons in Chemistry,” Brie Larson is a scientist who’s fired from her lab job and takes a job hosting a TV cooking show. She uses her science to whip up some incredible dishes.



Courtney McBroom was the food consultant for the show and she stopped by the L.A. Times kitchen to teach food writer, Stephanie Breijo how to make the perfect pie dough.