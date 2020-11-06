How two Michelin-starred chefs make the ultimate fried chicken sandwich

What happens when two Michelin-starred chefs collaborate to make the ultimate fried chicken sandwich? They create the chefiest, most extravagant and delicious fried chicken sandwich in the universe. As part of Food Bowl, our Los Angeles Times annual food festival, Jordan Kahn of Vespertine and Destroyer in Culver City melded minds with Zaiyu Hasegawa of Den restaurant in Japan to make a fried chicken sandwich. It was $32 (it came with a cocktail kit) and available for two days in October. We’re crossing all our fingers and toes that they bring it back ASAP. Watch the video to see how they made this incredible sandwich.