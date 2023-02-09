LA Times Today: Modern bistro Camphor, from a pair of seasoned co-chefs, is now a Michelin star winner

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Last year, accomplished chefs Max Boonthanakit and Lijo George opened Camphor, a classic French bistro with a spicy Indian twist.



It was an instant hit and just nine months later, the restaurant was awarded its first Michelin star, an impressive feat for the young chef-duo, both in their early thirties.