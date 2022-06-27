LA Times Today: Carnitas darling El Momo adds first bricks-and-mortar spot

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Ask any taco lover where to find the best carnitas in L.A. and they’ll likely send you to Carnitas El Momo. The Acosta family’s acclaimed operation sells multiple cuts of pork that have been simmering in traditional copper pots.



Now the business is expanding from its two taco trucks to a restaurant in Monterey Park.