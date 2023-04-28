LA Times Today: Chef Nick DiGiovanni joined us for a taste of his new cookbook

Master Chef alum Nick DiGiovanni has been in the kitchen nearly his entire life. Ok, he’s only 26. But with more than 10 million followers on TikTok, Nick is a bona fide Gen-Z celebrity chef. Now, he’s whipped up his first cookbook: “Knife Drop: Creative Recipes Anyone Can Cook.”



Nick joined Lisa McRee in the L.A. Times test kitchen to try out one of his recipes.