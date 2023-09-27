LA Times Today: His restaurant: No. 1 on the World’s 50 Best list. Now what?
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
If you’ve ever eaten chocolate, you’ve eaten the seeds from the cacao fruit, which grows on trees native to the regions of Central and South America.
Peruvian chef Virgilio Martinez is receiving culinary praise for his focus on ingredients from his country’s ecosystem.
His restaurant, Central, was just named number one on the world’s 50 best restaurants list. And Martinez is now the subject of a new Netflix documentary called “Virgilio.”
L.A. Times general manager of food Laurie Ochoa traveled to Peru to taste all its ecosystems on a menu created by the chef.
Peruvian chef Virgilio Martinez is receiving culinary praise for his focus on ingredients from his country’s ecosystem.
His restaurant, Central, was just named number one on the world’s 50 best restaurants list. And Martinez is now the subject of a new Netflix documentary called “Virgilio.”
L.A. Times general manager of food Laurie Ochoa traveled to Peru to taste all its ecosystems on a menu created by the chef.