LA Times Today: Chef Wes Avila’s new restaurant Ka’teen showcases his take on Yucatan cuisine

In 2012, Wes Avila launched Guerrilla Tacos, a downtown street cart offering up inventive creations like sea urchin and wild boar tacos.



It wasn’t long before he caught the attention of the late L.A. Times food critic Jonathan Gold and the rest is history.



Wes’ new restaurant Ka’teen showcases his take on Yucatan cuisine and features an oasis in the heart of Hollywood.