LA Times Today: Chinatown has trendy dining but no supermarket for residents

L.A.'s historic Chinatown is something of a hipster foodie’s fantasy, with some of the trendiest restaurants in the city, like Howlin’ Ray’s and Amboy. But for Chinatown’s senior citizens, the old neighborhood is more of a food desert without a single grocery store.



L.A. Times wealth reporter Andrea Chang joined us with more.