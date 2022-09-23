LA Times Today: Executive chef Josh Buckwald gives L.A. Times Today a taste of Employees Only

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The West Hollywood speakeasy restaurant Employees Only is known for its prohibition style cocktails.



But it’s not just the bar menu that’s bringing in customers.



Executive chef Josh Buckwald joined LA Times Today in the L.A. Times Kitchen to get a taste of what keeps people coming back for more.