LA Times Today: How food influencers can make or break restaurants

In days past, a poor review in a newspaper or a below-average health department grade could really hurt a restaurant, but a surge in social media influencers online can add an extra helping of worries for restaurant owners.



L.A. Times food columnist Jenn Harris joined us to explain how an Instagram or TikTok post can make or break a restaurant’s saucy streak.