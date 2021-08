Alice Waters: How to Start a Food Revolution

On August 28, 1971, Chez Panisse opened its doors in Berkeley, Calif. The restaurant merged fine dining with high-quality, locally and seasonally sourced food. Over the past half-century, Chez Panisse has inspired countless restaurants, chefs and home cooks, forging a movement of simple food made with local ingredients. This special 30-minute documentary explores the history and lasting effects of Chez Panisse and Alice Waters.