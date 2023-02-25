LA Times Today: Why Slow Food hero Franco Pepe says tech can save pizza

Award-winning pizza that’s healthier and easier to digest — sign us up!



L.A. Times general manager of food Laurie Ochoa told us the story of famed pizza chef Franco Pepe, who is featured in the Netflix “Chef’s Table” series. His pizza is revolutionizing the traditional pie as we know it.