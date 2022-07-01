LA Times Today: The end of Korean BBQ in L.A.? What the gas stove ban means

In an effort to combat climate change, the L.A. City Council recently voted to ban gas appliances in new residential and commercial buildings beginning in 2023.



L.A. Times food columnist Jenn Harris says that news is hard to swallow for many restaurant owners who rely on a gas flame.