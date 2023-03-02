LA Times Today: Everything you need to know about CIF adding girls’ flag football as official sport

Girls flag football is so popular here in California that the state’s high school governing body — the CIF Federated Council — voted to add it as a sanctioned sport last month.



L.A. Times Luca Evans wrote about it and brought all the details.