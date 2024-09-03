Advertisement
Baroo, innovator of Korean dining, is The Times’ 2024 Restaurant of the Year

Kwang Uh and Mina Park’s reinvention of Baroo, one of L.A.’s defining restaurants last decade, builds on a legacy of creativity and Korean identity. Critic Bill Addison names it Restaurant of the Year.

By Laurie Ochoa
 and Mark E. Potts
Baroo owners chef Kwang Uh and Mina Park talk about the history of Baroo, from strip mall restaurant to arts district dwellings and how their love of food, and their customers, have changed the way the cook, work and live.
Laurie Ochoa

Laurie Ochoa is general manager of Food at the Los Angeles Times.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

