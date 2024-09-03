Baroo, innovator of Korean dining, is The Times’ 2024 Restaurant of the Year

Kwang Uh and Mina Park’s reinvention of Baroo, one of L.A.’s defining restaurants last decade, builds on a legacy of creativity and Korean identity. Critic Bill Addison names it Restaurant of the Year.

Baroo owners chef Kwang Uh and Mina Park talk about the history of Baroo, from strip mall restaurant to arts district dwellings and how their love of food, and their customers, have changed the way the cook, work and live.