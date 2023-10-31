LA Times Today: Why In-N-Out has barely changed its business for 75 years — not even its fries
If you ask a local Californian what their favorite fast food joint is, odds are they’ll say, “In-N-Out.”
The family-owned chain celebrated its 75-year anniversary this month.
While a lot has changed since In-N-Out was founded in 1948, L.A. Times reporter Stacy Perman told Lisa McRee the famous fast food joint has largely stayed the same.
