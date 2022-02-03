LA Times Today: Redefining their Korean American identity through a new deli

Katianna and John Hong worked side by side at fine dining restaurants for years and dreamed of one day opening their own Korean restaurant.



But as they got closer to realizing that dream, the Michelin-starred chef couple landed on a different idea that excited them much more, a Korean American deli called the Yangban Society.