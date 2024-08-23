Lessons in the Chemistry of Pie

In the hit series, “Lessons in Chemistry,” Brie Larson is a scientist who’s fired from her lab job... And takes a job hosting a TV cooking show. She uses her science to whip up some incredible dishes.



Behind the scenes, Courtney McBroom was the food consultant for the show and she stopped by the L.A. Times’ kitchen to teach food writer Stephanie Breijo how to make the perfect pie dough.