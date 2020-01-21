The Bucket List with Jenn Harris | Official Trailer

“The Bucket List” is a new series devoted to the best fried chicken in Los Angeles and the people who make it. When you think about the foods Los Angeles is known for — tacos, avocado toast, Thai, sushi, Chinese — fried chicken might not come to mind. But Los Angeles is home to some of the best fried chicken in the country, and Times Food writer Jenn Harris wants to eat and share it all.



She thinks of fried chicken as the great unifier; almost every culture has some form of fried poultry — often a dish rooted in comfort and family and good times. Jenn isn’t just a fried chicken tourist: She tries to (and usually does) eat fried chicken every day. She is at a new fried chicken joint the week it opens; she’s on a first-name basis with the places that have been good forever.



Jenn is the person to tell you where to find the best Taiwanese popcorn chicken or Korean chicken wings. She opines on the realness of Nashville hot chicken and who’s making it and can tell you why broasting chicken actually makes a damn fine fried chicken.



For the next 10 weeks, Jenn will introduce you to a fried chicken to know, love and be eating right now. Los Angeles is a fried chicken town, and this series is a love letter to all the great fried chicken in the city and the people behind it.











