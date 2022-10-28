LA Times Today: A guide to where to eat to support L.A.’s Oaxacan community

The Oaxacan community of L.A. is one of the largest outside of Mexico.



It was thrust into the spotlight after some city council members were heard making racist and insulting comments about Oaxacans.



L.A. Times food editor Daniel Hernandez joined us to share how their rich and colorful culture is evident in their cuisine and how we can support the local Oaxacan community by visiting their many restaurants throughout the southland.