LA Times Today: Let’s never call L.A. a mediocre pizza town again

New York and Chicago are famous for their distinct styles of pizza.



Los Angeles hasn’t always been known as a pizza town, but L.A. Times food critic Bill Addison is challenging that notion.



He tried ten of the best new pizzerias in Los Angeles and shared his favorites.