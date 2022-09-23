LA Times Today: Pizzana chef Daniele Uditi serves up the Italian flavors of his childhood

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

It’s known as one of the best places for pizza in all of L.A.



Even legendary L.A. Times food critic Jonathan Gold was willing to wait in line for hours for a slice.



Chef Daniele Uditi of the chic restaurant, Pizzana, joined L.A. Times Today in the L.A. Times kitchen to serve up the Italian flavors of his childhood.