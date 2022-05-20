LA Times Today: Post & Beam chef creates tasting menus for people hungry for history

Born and raised in Los Angeles, chef Martin Draluck is creating tasting menus for the palettes of people hungry for history.



Featured on Netflix’s “High on the Hog,” Draluck uncovered the stories of enslaved chefs and decided to honor their legacy by creating the Black Pot Supper Club.