LA Times Today: How Prosperity Market is helping improve food access across L.A.

California produces over a third of the country’s vegetables and two-thirds of its fruits and nuts.



At the same time, Los Angeles has the highest number of people experiencing food insecurity in the nation.



But a mobile farmers market—featuring Black-owned businesses and farmers—is helping improve access to food with its monthly markets across L.A.



