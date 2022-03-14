LA Times Today: How restaurants are moving forward two years into the COVID-19 pandemic

For almost everyone in the restaurant business, it’s been an excruciating two years just trying to stay afloat. As many as 30 percent of California’s restaurants may be gone for good.



We returned to two restaurants we visited at the start of the pandemic to see how they’ve fared. The good news is, they’re still here.